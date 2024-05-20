5 Knicks whose futures are up in the air this offseason
The past month brought the highest of highs for New York Knicks fans, as well as the lowest of lows. New York beat Philadelphia in the first round but lost Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), OG Anunoby (hamstring), and even Jalen Brunson (hand) in the postseason.
Even though there's the disappointment of losing to the Pacers in Game 7, there's a lot Knicks fans should be hopeful about. The same was said last year, but New York is in a far better position than it was then.
In what should be another busy offseason, the organization will have to make decisions about a few players.
5. Jericho Sims (club option)
In the 2022 offseason, Jericho Sims signed a three-year extension. He made $1.6 million last season, $1.9 million this past season, and could make a little over $2 million next season. The front office must decide on his contract this summer, as next season is a club option. If the Knicks don't pick it up, Sims will enter free agency.
It was initially thought that Sims would be New York's primary backup center, but Isaiah Hartenstein claimed that role after he signed with the team in 2022 free agency. Hartenstein and Robinson, who underwent two ankle surgeries in 2023-24, are the Knicks' top two centers. If it weren't for the team's injuries, Sims would've been out of the rotation altogether.
For injury insurance, New York should consider picking up Sims' option. The 25-year-old is still far from being a regular rotation player, but that could change (like Deuce McBride). Maybe Sims could be the next surprise.