Previously unknown Jericho Sims fact could be a turning point for Knicks career
Once the free agency frenzy ended, the New York Knicks were left trying to fill Isaiah Hartenstein's void, which was impossible. There were no viable avenues the front office could take to fully replace Hartenstein, so they opted to re-sign Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal.
Achiuwa isn't a bad option by any means. He's familiar with Tom Thibodeau's system and stepped up in the second half of last season after Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby were injured. He isn't a traditional rim-protecting center, but he gives New York added depth.
Before New York re-signed Achiuwa, Robinson and Sims were the team's top two center options. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that the Knicks viewed Sims as an "emergency rotation player" (subscription required). In his first three years since being drafted, he's averaged 14.1 minutes per game. He hasn't been a regular rotation player.
Sims will likely enter the season as New York's third string center, but that could change. A productive offseason could help the 25-year-old push for rotation minutes, especially considering he hasn't spent the summer recovering from an injury.
New York Post reports Jericho Sims underwent offseason surgery in 2022
On Thursday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that along with the 2023 offseason, Sims was injured in 2022:
"A year ago, Sims tore his labrum and cuff tendon in his shooting shoulder, requiring a procedure that took his rehab through the summer. Two years ago, Sims underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb, a source told The Post. That injury wasn’t previously disclosed, and a source said Sims was unable to work on his game from July to September 2022."
Remember the start of last season when Randle returned from ankle surgery? It took him a few weeks to get up to speed after he spent the summer rehabbing. Imagine how tough it's been for Sims to return as a non-rotation player after dealing with back-to-back offseason surgeries.
Sims' $2.1 million salary for 2024-25 will become fully guaranteed if he's not waived before Aug. 16. Considering New York's need at center, there's reason to believe he'll be on the roster past that date. The 2024-25 season will be huge for Sims, as he may have his best shot to prove he belongs in New York.