Predicting where Knicks will finish in stacked 2024-25 conference standings
Play-In Tournament teams
No. 10: Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks' Trae Young-Dejounte Murray experiment was a disappointment for two seasons, so Atlanta traded Murray to New Orleans for an underwhelming return. The truth is that the Hawks have declined since their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Even with their star point guard, Atlanta's ceiling will be making it to the first round.
No. 9: Toronto Raptors
Don't overlook the rebuilding Raptors. Toronto re-signed Immanuel Quickley and signed Scottie Barnes to an extension. Let's not forget about RJ Barrett, who has looked like the best player at the Olympics. The Raptors won't finish in the top half of the conference, but they'll be a team to watch in the future.
No. 8: Miami Heat
The Heat missed out on Damian Lillard last offseason and carried that silence to the 2024 offseason. Donovan Mitchell signed an extension with Cleveland, which took him off Miami's trade radar. Jimmy Butler's still around, but next season could be his final one in South Florida. Erik Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the NBA, but it'll be hard for the Heat to secure an automatic playoff berth.
No. 7: Orlando Magic
Last season, the Magic secured their first playoff berth in four years. It took seven games for Cleveland to beat an inexperienced Orlando squad. Since then, the Magic have had one of the best offseasons in the league. Signing two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a huge win. Don't be surprised if Orlando wins its first playoff series in 15 years.