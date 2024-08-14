Predicting how Knicks will do in every 2024 NBA Cup group play game
The NBA Cup is (almost) back and better. With a new official name (sorry, In-Season Tournament), the New York Knicks could become the first Eastern Conference team to win the cup.
New York is in a group with two playoff teams and two lottery squads. Playing the Sixers and Magic will be challenging, but the games against the Nets and Hornets shouldn't be counted as automatic wins. Charlotte should improve from last season, but not enough to secure a playoff berth, no matter what Brandon Miller thinks.
For the Knicks to advance to the quarterfinals, they'll have to either win their group or secure the East wildcard spot, which they did last season. How will New York stack up against its group opponents?
Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Sixers
The NBA knew what it was doing with this one. Why not send the Knicks back to Philadelphia for a rematch of the first-round series? Sixers fans embarrassed themselves in last season's playoffs when Knicks fans took over Wells Fargo Center. Don't be surprised if New York floods Philly again.
This will be a tough first matchup for both teams, and the entertainment should live up to the hype. Paul George is a Sixer now. Last year's postseason reignited the rivalry. Every game the Knicks and Sixers play next season will have a playoff feel.
There's something special about when the Villanova boys return to Philadelphia. Mikal Bridges will make the trip with New York this time. As much as the Sixers should be motivated to beat the Knicks, this feels like a career Jalen Brunson game.
New York 110, Philadelphia 103
Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Nets
The Knicks' Nov. 15 game against the Nets is New York's only group play game that won't be televised. The "rivalry" wasn't enough for the league to broadcast this on ESPN.
The last time Brooklyn beat New York was on Jan. 28, 2023. Since then, the Knicks have won six straight, and four of those were double-digit victories.
If New York goes into this matchup underestimating the Nets, the win streak could snap. The good news is that the Knicks don't operate like that. Expect Mikal Bridges to warmly welcome his old team to his new and improved home.
New York 117, Brooklyn 104
Friday, Nov. 29 at Hornets
New York has a major advantage with this road game because not only does Charlotte not have a strong fan base, but there are tons of Knicks fans in North Carolina. Remember the scene at Spectrum Center last season? They don't call it MSG South for nothing.
The Hornets have had a solid offseason, but still aren't anywhere close to being a contender. A month into the season, Charlotte shouldn't catch New York off guard.
New York 121, Charlotte 102
Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Magic
After making it to the playoffs for the first time in four years, Orlando had a successful offseason. The big move was signing two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year deal.
Last season, the Knicks went 1-3 against the Magic. Even though Orlando lost in the first round of the playoffs, that experience will help the young squad. Out of the four teams New York will go against in group play, the Magic seem like the one that will walk away with a win.
Orlando 114, New York 110