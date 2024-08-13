Precious Achiuwa's wild social media post causes Knicks fans to panic
The New York Knicks recently re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal, so the last thing they need is to lose their backup center. No, he's not hurt, but some fans are worried that he might be having too much fun this offseason.
Achiuwa's latest Instagram post has made its rounds on social media. It's caught the eye of non-Knicks fans. Why? See for yourself.
On Facebook, a New York fan said the team needs a "no playing with lions" clause in the contract. Another said that the picture Achiuwa posted had to have been AI. Nope, it's real. Achiuwa took lions for a walk as if they were dogs going for a casual midday stroll.
Josh Hart reshared Achiuwa's post to his story and wrote, "That boy Pertusa going crazy." If Hart thinks it's too much, that's saying something.
Precious Achiuwa's video walking lions in Zambia goes viral
The Knicks are quite literally built different. Achiuwa moved to New York as a kid, but the second half of last season was the first time he called an NYC team home in the NBA. He stepped up when the injuries became too much to bear and helped the Knicks claw their way to the playoffs.
Achiuwa's latest adventure is proof that he's not scared of the moment. The pressure of playing in New York can be too much to bear at times, but not for the 24-year-old. He's back home.
As the Knicks' backup center behind Mitchell Robinson, Achiuwa will have the opportunity to play a significant role next season. Every minute will count. Hopefully, injuries won't dampen New York's season again, but Achiuwa will be there if one does.
In several weeks, the Knicks will travel to Charleston, S.C., for training camp, so fans won't have to worry about Achiuwa's offseason activities for much longer. Enjoy the rest of your summer, and be careful, Precious!