Pass or Pursue on Bleacher Report's 'realistic' Knicks star trade targets
Until the New York Knicks make their long-awaited trade for a superstar, the rumors won't stop. It doesn't matter that New York is still fighting in the postseason. With most teams in offseason mode, several "targets" have been identified for the Knicks.
Maybe New York will make a series of smaller trades instead of a major splash. The front office won't trade for a star simply because they're available. Whoever the Knicks acquire (if that's what they do) must mesh well alongside Jalen Brunson. He's the face of the franchise.
Bleacher Report identified three players New York could target this summer if they become available, headlined by none other than Kevin Durant.
Should the Knicks be interested in trading for one of these stars?
Kevin Durant
Durant pushed for a trade to the Suns before the 2023 deadline and got what he wanted. In the 2023 postseason, Phoenix was a second-round exit at the hands of the eventual champions. In 2024, the Suns were swept in the first round by the Timberwolves.
Phoenix fired Frank Vogel and replaced him with Mike Budenholzer, who won a title with the Bucks in 2021. In his end-of-the-season press conference, owner Mat Ishbia was adamant that the Suns would keep its core together. Phoenix doesn't have the draft capital to drastically improve the roster.
If Durant wants to be traded, there's no reason the Knicks should be interested. It isn't 2019 anymore. He had his chance to revive New York, but luckily, he and Kyrie Irving chose Brooklyn.
Durant will turn 36 before the 2024-25 season and he's signed through 2025-26. He's still playing at a high level, but for how much longer? Considering how his past two stops have gone (Brooklyn and Phoenix), there's even less reason for New York to cash in its assets for him.
Verdict: Pass