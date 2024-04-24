Television host has bogus belief that Knicks should trade for despised superstar
He already had his chance to play for the Knicks!
Five years ago, New York Knicks fans thought Kevin Durant would sign with their team in free agency. He was supposed to make the organization relevant again, but instead, he and Kyrie Irving chose to sign with Brooklyn. The Knicks were clowned because of it, but who's laughing now?
Durant played with the Nets for two-and-a-half seasons before he was traded to the Suns before the 2023 deadline. Brooklyn failed to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals with Durant, Irving, and James Harden (who was traded to the Sixers before the 2022 deadline). So much for the Nets' championship hopes!
Phoenix sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap to Brooklyn for Durant. With KD, the Suns were supposed to be a true contender. Sounds familiar.
He's been in Phoenix for a season and a half. During that span, the Suns lost to the Nuggets in the second round of the 2023 playoffs and are currently down 0-2 against the Timberwolves in the 2024 playoffs.
Durant and Phoenix could still turn the series around, but it's not looking good. Because of the team's lack of success, the KD trade speculation has already started.
On FS1's 'The Carton Show,' Craig Carton said he doesn't think the Suns will come back to win the series. Knicks fans can agree with that! Carton also said he doesn't think Durant will play in Phoenix next season. Knicks fans can also agree with that. However, what New York fans can't agree with is Carton's prediction that the Knicks will trade for KD.
Craig Carton thinks the Knicks could trade for Kevin Durant this summer
Carton is a Knicks fan. He said that as much as he'd want to tell KD, "F--- you, Kevin Durant," for choosing the Nets in 2019, he'd refrain because he wants to see the star in New York.
Durant could be back on the trade market this summer. That is true, but his ship to the Knicks has already sailed. He'll turn 36 before the 2024-25 season starts and still has two full years left on his current contract. New York shouldn't mortgage its future for Durant.
Leon Rose has carefully assembled the current Knicks roster. Even though the team hasn't used its draft assets to trade for a superstar, New York still finished No. 2 in the East, and the Knicks did so without having Julius Randle since late January. Rose's goal is to win a championship for the first time in over 50 years, and he's not far off from doing so.
KD had his chance to play for the Knicks but didn't want the pressure of reviving the storied franchise. Jalen Brunson and Randle both chose New York in free agency. They've already restored the Knicks. Durant could want to play for the Knicks, but he's no longer a priority.