Daily Knicks
Fansided

One sentence progress reports of all New York Knicks on the roster

The Knicks have 24 regular season games left on the schedule.

By Jordanna Clark

New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

The New York Knicks are 35-23 in the Eastern Conference and could easily have a better record if not for the injuries that have plagued them over the past few months. The Knicks can't (and haven't) use injuries as an excuse. It's the next man-up mentality in New York! Just ask Isaiah Hartenstein.

If the Knicks can get their ducks in a row before the playoffs start, watch out.

One sentence progress reports of all New York Knicks on the roster

Current Knicks starters

Jalen Brunson

The Knicks' All-Star (and soon-to-be All-NBA player) has continued to prove his doubters wrong one game at a time.

Donte DiVincenzo

There's nothing more to say than he's having a breakout season, shooting a career-high 41.5% from three and doing the little things on the defensive end.

Josh Hart

He's not a consistent shooter, but he steps up and does the things that don't appear on the stat sheet.

Precious Achiuwa

He is a vastly underrated part of the Anunoby trade (subscription required) who has been playing the best basketball of his career for an injury-depleted squad.

Isaiah Hartenstein

He embodies what it means to be a Knick, stepping up in place of an injured Robinson and dominating on the glass.

Knicks bench unit

Miles McBride

His defense has been elite, and his offensive skill set is starting to catch up with increased minutes.

Alec Burks

A tough veteran who's still finding his footing in New York, but will do whatever it takes to win.

Bojan Bogdanovic

What he lacks on the defensive end, he makes up for from the three-point line.

Jericho Sims

His freak athleticism helps him stand out, but he's still developing and fighting for minutes as a regular non-rotation player.

Injured Knicks

Julius Randle

He is a bully ball specialist who deservedly made his third All-Star team as a Knick but could be compromised in the playoffs with his shoulder injury.

OG Anunoby

He has been a superb defensive addition to New York who could help the team make a deep playoff run when he returns from elbow surgery.

Mitchell Robinson

He was amid a breakout defensive season before he injured his ankle, but he's expected to return before the playoffs.

10-day Knicks

Jacob Toppin

An athletic, young forward who has lit up the G League for Westminster this season and could have a real future with the Knicks.

DaQuan Jeffries

He hasn't made an impact in the 12 games he's appeared in, but he continues to fight for a shot on the biggest stage.

manual

Home/Knicks News