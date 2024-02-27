One sentence progress reports of all New York Knicks on the roster
The Knicks have 24 regular season games left on the schedule.
The New York Knicks are 35-23 in the Eastern Conference and could easily have a better record if not for the injuries that have plagued them over the past few months. The Knicks can't (and haven't) use injuries as an excuse. It's the next man-up mentality in New York! Just ask Isaiah Hartenstein.
If the Knicks can get their ducks in a row before the playoffs start, watch out.
Current Knicks starters
Jalen Brunson
The Knicks' All-Star (and soon-to-be All-NBA player) has continued to prove his doubters wrong one game at a time.
Donte DiVincenzo
There's nothing more to say than he's having a breakout season, shooting a career-high 41.5% from three and doing the little things on the defensive end.
Josh Hart
He's not a consistent shooter, but he steps up and does the things that don't appear on the stat sheet.
Precious Achiuwa
He is a vastly underrated part of the Anunoby trade (subscription required) who has been playing the best basketball of his career for an injury-depleted squad.
Isaiah Hartenstein
He embodies what it means to be a Knick, stepping up in place of an injured Robinson and dominating on the glass.
Knicks bench unit
Miles McBride
His defense has been elite, and his offensive skill set is starting to catch up with increased minutes.
Alec Burks
A tough veteran who's still finding his footing in New York, but will do whatever it takes to win.
Bojan Bogdanovic
What he lacks on the defensive end, he makes up for from the three-point line.
Jericho Sims
His freak athleticism helps him stand out, but he's still developing and fighting for minutes as a regular non-rotation player.
Injured Knicks
Julius Randle
He is a bully ball specialist who deservedly made his third All-Star team as a Knick but could be compromised in the playoffs with his shoulder injury.
OG Anunoby
He has been a superb defensive addition to New York who could help the team make a deep playoff run when he returns from elbow surgery.
Mitchell Robinson
He was amid a breakout defensive season before he injured his ankle, but he's expected to return before the playoffs.
10-day Knicks
Jacob Toppin
An athletic, young forward who has lit up the G League for Westminster this season and could have a real future with the Knicks.
DaQuan Jeffries
He hasn't made an impact in the 12 games he's appeared in, but he continues to fight for a shot on the biggest stage.