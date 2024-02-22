When is OG Anunoby coming back? Latest injury timeline for Knicks wing
OG Anunoby is recovering from an elbow injury.
OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks on Dec. 30. Less than a month later, he was sidelined with what was initially listed as elbow inflammation. The injury was changed to bone spur irritation, and the wing underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his elbow.
The 14 games that Anunoby played in before getting injured were absolutely electric. His presence catapulted New York's defense to the best in the league. He made things easier for his teammates, especially Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. Understandably, fans are antsy to see Anunoby back on the floor.
Anunoby last played on Jan. 27 against the Heat, which was also the last game Randle played in before he dislocated his shoulder. The Knicks announced on Feb. 8 that Anunoby had surgery.
On Feb. 20, Anunoby was asked if he was optimistic about returning this season. He didn't hesitate to answer.
There is no set date for Anunoby to return. On February 16, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the wing will be re-evaluated on March 1 (subscription required) and that he's expected to resume on-court activities shortly after that.
The Knicks will play five games between now and when Anunoby will be re-evaluated. After that, the team will have 22 regular season games left. Fans can expect Anunoby to miss several of those games, too. There will be a ramp-up period once he's cleared for on-court activities.
If Anunoby can return in mid-March, that'd leave him with a final month left of the regular season before the playoffs start. Fans already know he meshes well with the team, but it'll be essential for him to continue to build that chemistry and play alongside newcomers Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic.
It still could be a few weeks before he plays, but Anunoby's on the right track! When updates regarding his status are reported, they'll be added here, including when he's cleared to return to on-court activities.