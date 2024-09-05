OG Anunoby's reported Knicks free agency threat increases pressure
The New York Knicks made a risky trade at the end of 2023 when they sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors for OG Anunoby. It was hard to lose two homegrown stars, but fans quickly understood why the front office made the trade.
Anunoby and the Knicks went 12-2 in January. New York raised eyebrows and was vaulted into the contender conversation. Unfortunately, it was short-lived. At the end of the month, Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) were injured.
The new Knicks wing had minor elbow surgery and returned at the end of the regular season but missed several more games as he continued to recover. Anunoby was good to go for the playoffs, and he helped lead New York past Philadelphia in the first round. He hurt his hamstring in Game 2 of the semifinals against Indiana and missed the rest of the series (minus a few minutes in Game 7).
Anunoby declined his player option at the start of the offseason to become an unrestricted free agent. Knicks fans worried that he'd sign with a team like the Sixers. However, thanks to the collective bargaining agreement, Anunoby re-signed with New York before the official start of free agency.
OG Anunoby reportedly threatened to leave Knicks in free agency
Anunoby signed a five-year deal worth $212.5 million that includes a trade kicker and player option in the final year. He had all of the leverage, hence why he signed the biggest contract in franchise history.
Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News recently reported (subscription required) that Anunoby "threatened to leave the Knicks in free agency." New York met Anunoby's demands.
Many labeled Anunoby's deal an overpay, but he's one of the NBA's top defenders. The Knicks look like a different team when he's on the floor, but the issue is his injury history. In the five months he played with New York in 2023-24, he missed time because of two separate injuries.
There is a pressure that comes with playing in NYC, especially when the Knicks are true contenders. That pressure didn't seem to bother Anunoby in the second half of last season, but there's a lot more on the line now. He signed a deal that's worth more than Jalen Brunson's.
There is also a risk that comes with signing a player to a deal like Anunoby's, but there's even more risk because of his history. He can't control his injuries, or he'd never miss a game.
The Knicks made the right move to re-sign Anunoby, or else the December trade would've been for nothing. The front office knew they wanted him to be part of their long-term plan. He got his bag in the end; now, let's hope it pays off.