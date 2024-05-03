Nick Nurse still crying about officiating after Knicks beat Sixers is hilarious
Of course he was!
The New York Knicks barely made it out alive, but all that matters is that they advanced to the second round of the playoffs after a 4-2 series win over the Sixers. It was an absolute bloodbath. Games 3 and 5 featured chaotic endings in which officials missed critical calls down the stretch.
The officials screwed over New York. The officials screwed over Philadelphia. NBA officiating has been an issue all season, and that narrative continued in the first-round series. Luckily, Scott "The Extender" Foster didn't ensure the series would return for MSG for Game 7.
After the Knicks' 118-115 win, it's no surprise Nick Nurse talked about the officiating in his postgame press conference. A reporter was in the middle of asking him a question about Tyrese Maxey, which prompted Nurse to say he was "disappointed" with the way the guard was officiated.
Nick Nurse complains about officiating after Knicks eliminate Sixers
Maxey might be the only likable Sixers player on the roster. He was named an All-Star this year for the first time and will blossom into a true superstar. When his teammates complained about the referees or took shots at Knicks players, he said Philadelphia needed to do better. That attitude alone will get him far.
All of that is to say that Maxey probably does deserve a better whistle. It doesn't help that he shares the court with Joel Embiid, who gets a far too generous whistle. Maybe officials overlook Maxey because of Embiid. Who knows?
For that to be one of Nurse's main points after the game is a little embarrassing. He wrapped up his first season as Philadelphia's head coach with a first-round exit. Embiid wasn't at 100 percent, but let's not forget New York played the entire series without Julius Randle, didn't have Mitchell Robinson for a game-and-a-half, and lost Bojan Bogdanovic to season-ending surgery.
Nurse was right about one thing, though. Before Game 6, he provided the best description of the series.
Nurse will have a whole offseason to reflect on the series and officiating. Meanwhile, the Knicks will move forward to the semifinals to face the Pacers.