Jalen Brunson deserves new title with no signs of slowing down
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks took a 2-0 series lead on the Pacers on Wednesday evening, but it was not without nervous moments. Jalen Brunson injured his foot and missed the entire second quarter. Many thought he was done for the night before JB returned in the second half and erupted for 24 points to clinch the crucial victory.
OG Anunoby was also injured in Game 2. He did not return and adds to the mounting list of ailments for New York. It will not be easy finishing off the Pacers, and it only gets tougher from here. Some will be quick to write the Knicks off, but Brunson reaching a new level makes them a threat.
JB’s Willis Reed moment cemented his status as a superstar. He is one of the best players in the league and lifts his team to new heights. There is no questioning Brunson’s greatness, and this is only the beginning.
Jalen Brunson is an unquestioned NBA superstar
He has exceeded expectations his entire life. Brunson was barely a top 20 player coming out of high school but won two NCAA championships and National Player of the Year at Villanova. NBA scouts questioned his size and role during the draft process. It caused him to slip into the second round where the Mavericks were happy to pounce. Brunson went from reserve to starter to their second-best player in Dallas before signing with the Knicks in 2022.
Many thought Brunson’s four-year $104 million deal was an overpay, but nobody is saying that now. Jay Williams declared he thinks JB can be the number one on a title team on May 9.
Brunson is averaging 35.6 points, 8.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 42.4 minutes per game during these playoffs. He has been the NBA’s top postseason scorer and just went for 29 on 11 of 18 shooting with an injured foot for the majority of the game.
Brunson is a superstar because he is an unstoppable offensive force. He will weave his way into the paint and find a way to score. Some are quick to dismiss him because JB does not fit the prototype, but keep doubting him. Brunson thrives on it. Yes, he is undersized and not the most explosive athlete. He just finished fifth in MVP voting and will earn his first All-NBA honors. Brunson has arrived and is showing zeros signs of slowing down.
Jalen Brunson has outplayed Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, and nearly every player in the league in these playoffs. Fans can make a case for him being the top point guard in the league. JB always shines when the lights are brightest, and it is not stopping now. He has the Knicks feeling like legit title contenders, and the 27-year-old is just entering his prime.
Jalen Brunson has become a superstar on the New York Knicks, and the best is still yet to come. The franchise has not been this exciting in years, so doubt him and his team at your own risk.