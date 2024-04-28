Jalen Brunson makes NBA history in monumental Knicks playoff performance
He's already an all-time Knick.
In Games 1 and 2 of the New York Knicks' first-round playoff series against the Sixers, Jalen Brunson didn't have it. He hit a big three-pointer at the end of Game 2 during a chaotic sequence, but he finished the night shooting 8-of-29 from the field. Still, the Knicks went to Philadelphia with a 2-0 series lead.
Brunson came alive in Game 3, finishing with 39 points on 13-of-27 shooting. However, it wasn't enough for the win, as New York lost 125-114. After the game, there was a lot of chatter from both teams, stemming from a controversial Joel Embiid flagrant one foul that should've been a flagrant two. However, Brunson didn't blame the officiating for the loss.
The Knicks entered Game 4 with the right mindset and walked out with the 97-92 win. Brunson was brilliant. He shot 18-of-34 from the field for a Knicks playoff franchise-high 47 points. Not only did he make Knicks history, but the star point guard also became the only player in NBA history to score 45+ points and record 10 assists in a playoff game.
Jalen Brunson makes NBA history in Knicks' Game 4 win over Sixers
What can't Brunson do? Seriously? It's still hard to believe that less than two years ago, New York was clowned for signing him to a four-year, $104 million deal in free agency. He's worth that, plus so much more. Brunson will be eligible to sign an extension this summer, but he could pass and sign a larger one in 2025.
Even for the most hopeful Knicks fans, Brunson has far exceeded expectations. There isn't a word to accurately describe what he's done thus far. Phenomenal comes to mind, but that doesn't even cover it.
It's bizarre that Brunson has already reached these heights and hasn't wrapped up his second Knicks season yet. The best part is that he won't be satisfied until he leads New York to its first NBA title since 1973. If Brunson does that, he will get a statue 100 times the size of the one Philadelphia recently unveiled for Allen Iverson.
Even though Knicks fans are on a high after Brunson's performance, the work isn't done. New York will return to MSG for Game 5 on Tuesday in what could be the final contest of the series. Brunson didn't give the home crowd what they wanted to see in the first two games, but knowing him, that'll change.