New Knicks beat writer makes bold Eastern Conference prediction fans will love
The New York Knicks have a new The Athletic beat reporter. If you're a The Athletic subscriber, you're familiar with Fred Katz's work. He spent the past few years on the Knicks beat after covering the Wizards.
Katz hasn't entirely left the Knicks behind. He's a national NBA reporter for The Athletic, meaning he'll still write some New York content. In Katz's place is James L. Edwards III, who previously covered his hometown Pistons for The Athletic.
Even if you don't subscribe to The Athletic, you likely follow Katz on X (Twitter). His game updates and insight were valuable. Edwards has big shoes to fill, but he's a great writer who will fit in well in New York.
Katz and Edwards co-wrote a piece for The Athletic explaining the transition (subscription required). Even though Edwards is fresh on the job, that didn't stop Katz from putting him on the spot and asking where he thinks the Knicks will finish in the Eastern Conference.
James L. Edwards III is The Athletic's new Knicks beat reporter
Edwards went from the worst team in the league to one of the best. He watched Detroit go on a record-setting losing streak last season. In his opinion, he'll watch New York make history in 2024-25, but for a far more positive reason.
"I have a theory that unless a team is dynasty-like they don’t come back the next year with the same hunger in the regular season. So, while Boston is talented and deep, just like the Knicks, I think they’ll be lacking that fire to go get it again. I get the sense the Celtics are just happy to remove the monkey from their back. Therefore, I do believe the Knicks finish the regular season with the best record in the East. And I’m not just saying that to pander to my new audience."
Yes, you read that right. Edwards believes the Knicks will win the East. His reasoning is interesting. It's hard enough to win an NBA title, let alone back-to-back championships. The Warriors were the last team to do it in 2017 and 2018.
The Celtics are the favorite to win the NBA Finals again, but other teams around them bolstered their rosters. The Mikal Bridges trade wasn't a superstar splash, but it was the right move for New York. As Edwards pointed out, the Knicks have depth (except at center). Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride will come off the bench but could be starters on other teams.
Every New York-Boston game next season should deliver, starting with opening night. The Knicks' games against the East's projected top teams will be fun.
In a month, the Celtics will start the journey to defend their title. There will be a target on their backs all season long, which will be exhausting (even if they don't admit it). Joe Mazzulla wants all the smoke. To be the best, you have to beat the best. Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks will be ready.