NBA media keeps pushing narrative that Knicks should trade for aging superstar
'Tis the (off)season for the New York Knicks to be connected to any star who could hit the open market. The rumors haven't officially started yet, but it won't be long.
According to The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks are eyeing this summer as the time to trade for a star. The same was said last offseason (and the offseason before), but there's plenty of reason to believe that this summer will be when they make their big swing.
The media has speculated about the futures of several players, including Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker. The former could decide to not sign an extension this summer and be traded, while the latter is expected to remain with the Suns. Maybe a surprise star will decide he wants out, prompting New York to swoop in.
There's one superstar who will make a big decision about his future this summer. LeBron James has a $51.4 million player option for 2024-25, and he could decline it to become an unrestricted free agent. He could opt-in to be traded, opt-in to stay with the Lakers, or, if he declines his option, re-sign with LA.
Should the Knicks be willing to trade for LeBron James this summer?
While it seems like LeBron will stay put, there will continue to be speculation. The Knicks have continuously popped up as a potential destination for the 39-year-old because of their situation. It makes sense to consider the possibility, and it's something that the media wants to see. What could be better than LeBron in NYC?
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz wrote an article about "surprise" landing spots for players in the rumor mill, including LeBron. Unsurprisingly, Swartz listed the Knicks for James. He wrote that New York "hasn't been good enough" for LeBron to seriously consider playing for them but that things have changed.
Ironically, roles have reversed. LeBron is still playing at a high level, but he'll turn 40 at the end of the year. It isn't 2010 anymore. The Knicks shouldn't mortgage their future and depth for him. Swartz suggested the Knicks could build a package around Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Miles McBride, and first-round picks. He also mentioned that the star would have to take a pay cut to go to New York.
As much as the NBA would love LeBron in the Big Apple, that ship has sailed. No, the Knicks shouldn't draft Bronny James to get his father, either. The reason New York is in the position it's in is because of Leon Rose's patience. LeBron is LeBron, but he's no longer the LeBron he once was.