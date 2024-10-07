NBA insider confirms change of plans for player in line for Knicks extension
The Julius Randle extension watch ended when the New York Knicks sent him to the Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns deal. He became extension-eligible on Aug. 3, but the two sides didn't immediately agree to a deal. The writing was on the wall that Randle could be on the way out, although fans didn't expect it to be so soon.
Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau signed extensions over the summer, with Brunson's extension dominating headlines because of the massive pay cut he took. Shortly after the news of Brunson's extension broke, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Mikal Bridges was expected to follow in the point guard's footsteps and sign a team-friendly deal (subscription required).
Bridges became eligible to sign a two-year extension worth about $61 million on Oct. 1. As with Randle, it's clear that the wing likely won't sign a new deal before the season starts, but not because he's on the trade block.
On Sunday, Stein confirmed that Bridges won't sign an extension before 2024-25 (subscription required). He wrote that Bridges "is waiting until after the season to hammer out a contract extension with his new team."
Mikal Bridges expected to sign Knicks extension next summer
Bridges will be eligible for a four-year extension worth $157 million next offseason. Waiting a few extra months to sign an extension will give the wing more money, insurance, and an entire season with the Knicks under his belt.
The 28-year-old has been in New York since the 2023 deadline but spent the last season-and-a-half in Brooklyn. The Knicks were reportedly interested in acquiring Bridges, but nobody thought it would happen, considering it'd require a trade with their top rival. However, Brooklyn happily took New York's slew of first-round picks.
The Knicks paid a high price for Bridges, and the assumption is that he'll be in New York for a long time. Pairing him with OG Anunoby gives the Knicks a top defensive wing duo in the league. It's Tom Thibodeau's dream come true.
Expectations are high for Bridges in his first season with the Knicks. Understandably, much attention has been focused on the KAT blockbuster trade, as the trade for Bridges happened over three months ago. Bridges will soon show how he can elevate New York's ceiling when the regular season begins.
Expect a Bridges-Knicks extension next summer if everything goes according to plan (and it should).