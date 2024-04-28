Is Mitchell Robinson playing today? Latest injury update for Knicks-Sixers April 28
Mitchell Robinson missed the second half of Game 3.
Julius Randle might not be the only key player the New York Knicks are without in Game 4 on Sunday in Philadelphia. Mitchell Robinson missed the second half of Game 3 and left Wells Fargo Center in a walking boot.
The Knicks center was wrapped up in several controversial Joel Embiid plays, including the one where the Sixers center pulled Robinson's legs out from under him. It's unclear which play Robinson re-injured the same ankle he had surgery on in December.
Precious Achiuwa played in the second half of Game 3 after Robinson left the game. If Robinson doesn't play in Game 4, Jericho Sims will likely play some minutes, especially if Isaiah Hartenstein and Achiuwa get in foul trouble guarding Embiid.
As Deuce McBride said, expect New York to be the team to throw the first punch on Sunday. Embiid defended his Game 3 actions by saying the Knicks aren't the only ones who can play physically. It's not as if New York needed extra playoff fuel, but the reigning MVP gave them some anyway.
Mitchell Robinson's status today vs. Sixers
Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) is listed as questionable. Tom Thibodeau said Robinson didn't practice on Saturday.
Joel Embiid's status today vs. Knicks
Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable. He's been questionable for the previous three games but played in them all.
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) is out.
Sixers injury report
Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable. Robert Covington (knee) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein
Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Knicks-Sixers Game 5 date and schedule
The Knicks will host the Sixers at MSG for Game 5 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Depending on what happens this afternoon, New York could close out the series on Tuesday.