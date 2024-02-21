Midseason report card: Grading key Knicks player's performances to end All-Star break
As the second half of the NBA season kicks off this week, here's how key players stand.
By Jed Katz
The New York Knicks find themselves at 33-22, good for the fourth seed in a stacked Eastern Conference.
Between trades and injuries, there have certainly been ups and downs, but mostly ups. Here's how key Knicks players stand at the end of the All-Star break.
Grading key Knicks player's performances to end All-Star break
Precious Achiuwa: B+
Since becoming a Knick from the RJ Barrett-Immanuel Quickley trade, Achiuwa has been a pleasant surprise in the absence of key players. The Memphis product has averaged 12.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in his last 10 games, taking advantage of big minutes.
The only knock is Achiuwa's range. The power forward is shooting 25.0% from deep on 1.0 attempts per game. Nevertheless, he's been a hidden gem after being a minor throw-in to a major deal for the Knicks.
OG Anunoby: A-
Since acquiring OG Anunoby, the Knicks have ranked third in the NBA in defensive rating at 109.5, with OG having an individual defensive rating of 104.8 since becoming a Knick. His effect on this team has been second to none, providing a major impact on both sides of the floor.
He recently underwent elbow surgery that will keep him out until March. However, Anunoby has gone from a 3-and-D role player to perhaps the Knicks' X factor as the postseason draws closer.