Knicks News: Critical OG Anunoby injury update, former player signs with contender
Knicks fans can't wait for OG Anunoby to return.
OG Anunoby's time with the New York Knicks has been brief but impactful. He played (dominated) in 14 games before elbow inflammation got in the way. The inflammation turned into bone spur irritation, which required surgery.
Unfortunately, Anunoby has had his fair share of injuries in the past. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, he played a combined 91 games. In his last full season in Toronto, he did play 67 of a possible 82 games.
The injury bug has run rampant in New York, and Anunoby hasn't been the only one affected. Between him, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, Anunoby is expected to be back first. On Feb. 16, The Athletic's Fred Katz reported that the Knicks expect the wing to resume on-court activities (subscription required) soon after the All-Star break ends.
"Doctors are set to re-evaluate him around March 1. And according to a league source with knowledge of his recovery, the team expects him to return to on-court activities not long after."- Fred Katz, The Athletic
If Anunoby's able to play again in early to mid-March, that'd mean he'd be back in time for the last month of regular season play. That'd allow him to get his conditioning back up to speed before helping New York make a playoff push.
In other news, former Knick Danilo Gallinari signed a deal with the Bucks for the rest of the season. The 35-year-old spent time in Washington and Detroit this season. He chose Milwaukee over other contenders. Gallinari won't do much for the Bucks' struggling defense, but he can help them on the offensive end.
More Knicks news
- Jalen Brunson is in Indianapolis and will compete in the Three-Point Contest on Saturday and in the All-Star Game on Sunday. Jacob Toppin will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. Here's how Knicks fans can watch the festivities.
- The same official that whistled Brunson for a foul in the final second of New York's game in Houston on Monday was an official in Wednesday's Cavaliers-Bulls game in Cleveland. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Jacyn Goble called a foul (that wasn't a foul) on Alex Caruso. The Cavaliers went on to win, 108-105.
NBA news
- The league fined P.J. Tucker $75,000 after he publicly said he wanted a trade from the Clippers. He remained in LA past the trade deadline. The Clippers sent him and Bones Hyland (another disgruntled player) home before the All-Star break. Both are expected to return when the break ends.
- Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since 2012 in the Warriors' 140-137 win over the Jazz on Thursday. He went off for 35 points (13-of-22 from the field, 7-of-13 from three) and became the sixth Warrior in franchise history to hit 15,000 career points.
- Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head on All-Star Saturday Night in a three-point challenge. The Liberty guard shot a career-high 44.8% from three in 2023. Curry is shooting 42.1% from deep this season.
