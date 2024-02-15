How to watch Knicks PG Jalen Brunson at 2024 All-Star weekend
Jalen Brunson and Jacob Toppin will represent the Knicks at All-Star weekend.
New York Knicks fans have enjoyed watching Julius Randle at All-Star weekend in two out of the past three years. He was voted to represent New York again as a reserve but won't be able to participate in the festivities because of his dislocated shoulder. With Randle out, all eyes will be on Jalen Brunson.
The 27-year-old earned his first All-Star nod. If it weren't for the fan vote, he'd be a starter over Damian Lillard. That's water under the bridge now. At least he'll be in Indianapolis, where he'll be in action on Saturday and Sunday night.
Brunson will join Lillard, Malik Beasley, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Lauri Markkanen in the All-Star Three-Point Contest.
How to watch Jalen Brunson in 2024 All-Star Three-Point Contest
The Three-Point Contest will occur on All-Star Saturday Night, with coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET. NBA on TNT will broadcast the events. If you're in search of a streaming service, The Bleacher Report Sports Add-On is your best option. It's available to all Max subscribers for free through Feb. 29, but if you're not a subscriber, it costs $9.99 a month.
How to watch Jalen Brunson in 2024 All-Star Game
NBA on TNT will also broadcast the All-Star Game and can be accessed via The B/R Sports Add-On mentioned above. There will be an ALTCAST available through truTV and Max featuring Charles Barkley and Draymond Green. Coverage of the All-Star Game will begin on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch Jacob Toppin in 2024 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
Jacob Toppin will look to follow in his older brother Obi's footsteps by winning the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. He'll compete against Mac McClung (last year's winner), Jaylen Brown, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Knicks fans can watch Toppin throw down some dunks on TNT.