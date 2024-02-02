Knicks having two All-Stars is further proof that culture has shifted
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are All-Star reserves.
Is anyone still second-guessing the New York Knicks? If you're one of them, you probably shouldn't reveal yourself. Don't look now, but the Knicks are a top-three team in the East.
Julius Randle began the resurgence when he guided New York to the playoffs in 2021. The season after that was rough (not that fans need the reminder), but the 2022 offseason will go down in history. Jalen Brunson's arrival in free agency changed the Knicks' trajectory altogether.
For Randle, the 2022-23 season ended with another All-Star and All-NBA nod. While Brunson had a case for both accolades, he flew under the radar and helped guide New York to the second round of the playoffs, something that hadn't been done in 10 years.
We are at the start of 2024, and Brunson and Randle are both All-Stars. Brunson should've been named a starter (sorry, Dame), and Adam Silver will have to select an injury replacement for Randle, but it's still quite the accomplishment. It's been 11 years since the Knicks had two All-Stars.
Brunson will also participate in the Three-Point Contest, giving Knicks fans more reason to tune into All-Star Saturday Night.
Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle named 2024 NBA All-Star reserves
Brunson and Randle join Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Maxey, and Paolo Banchero as East All-Star reserves.
There was some uncertainty about whether Randle would be selected, especially because coaches had until Tuesday to submit their votes. Luckily, the coaches didn't hold Randle's injury against him, as he was more than deserving of a reserve spot.
Knicks fans are already going to flood Gainbridge Arena to support Brunson in the All-Star Game, but imagine what it would've been like to see Brunson and Randle on the court together in Indianapolis. What a special moment that would've been.
New York announced that Randle will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, so his current focus is on his recovery. Hopefully, he takes time to celebrate being named an All-Star for the first time in back-to-back years!