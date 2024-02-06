Malcolm Brogdon-Knicks trade less likely after Woj's recent comment
Malcolm Brogdon could stay out West.
Malcolm Brogdon is a player who has been on the New York Knicks' radar, but the reigning Sixth Man of the Year could remain in Portland. It was assumed he would be dealt, especially given the Trail Blazers' No. 14 spot in the Western Conference standings.
On his podcast, The Woj Pod, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said that Brogdon being traded before Thursday is unlikely. Of course, that doesn't mean he won't be dealt, but one of the top NBA insiders reporting that a few days before the deadline indicates that Brogdon will stay put.
SNY's Ian Begley added that he hadn't heard of any "advanced discussions" between New York and Portland entering the week.
Brogdon was sent to Portland from Boston as part of the Jrue Holiday trade. The Trail Blazers are prioritizing younger guards like Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons, but Brogdon's still averaging 28.7 minutes per game. He has one full season left on his contract, so Portland doesn't have to worry about him leaving in free agency.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says Malcolm Brogdon trade is "unlikely"
Brogdon is the kind of player New York has been looking for, as he'll make $22.5 million in 2024-25. If a star trade materializes over the summer, the Knicks could use Brogdon's contract to make a deal work. Not only that, but he would give the team another ball handler and scorer for what should be a busy finish to the season.
If Brogdon stays put (and it seems he will), Jordan Clarkson could be a Knick. The Jazz have a high price tag on the 31-year-old guard, but he would fill one of New York's needs. It's a bonus that he isn't on an expiring contract and is signed through the 2025-26 season.
Bruce Brown is another player the Knicks could turn to, although he isn't a creator. His defense and championship experience could entice the front office to make a move, though.
The trade front is unusually quiet with the deadline less than 48 hours away, and it seems likely that a blockbuster trade (like Kevin Durant getting traded in the middle of the night) won't materialize. Teams like the Knicks could make a smaller move (or two) to prepare for a playoff push. While a trade involving Brogdon doesn't seem likely, there are other avenues New York could take.