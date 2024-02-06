Grading Knicks trade deadline targets from no-brainer to absolutely not
Happy Trade Season!
Trade season is in full swing. In a little over 48 hours, the NBA trade deadline will have come and gone. New York Knicks fans will be overreacting to moves that the front office did or didn't make, although Leon Rose and Co. have proven they're worthy of being trusted.
In the past few weeks, about 99.9% of active NBA players have been linked to the Knicks, or at least it's felt that way. It's been hard to decipher who New York is actually interested in. Remember last year when the front office traded for Josh Hart? The team's interest in him wasn't publicly reported.
Who should the Knicks seriously consider trading for? Who should they avoid?
In an effort to decide who New York should/shouldn't trade for, let's look at eight players who have been connected to the organization in recent weeks. A few players make the most sense, while others make some sense, and then there are a couple of players who don't make sense as trade targets.