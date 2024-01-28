2 Trade deadline moves that would boost Knicks, 2 they must avoid
The Knicks are on the rise leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Trade deadline boost: frontcourt depth
Anunoby was the highlight of the Knicks-Raptors trade, but Precious Achiuwa has recently proven that he shouldn't be overlooked. There's a belief Mitchell Robinson will be able to return by the end of the regular season, but whether he'll actually be able to do so is still unknown. Hartenstein has been spectacular, but he's currently dealing with an injury himself.
The Knicks could use another rim-protecting big to gear up for a deep playoff run. A team's depth makes a difference in the postseason, and bolstering the frontcourt will be key if Robinson's unable to return.
SNY's Ian Begley confirmed on Jan. 26 that New York is interested in Daniel Gafford. He's averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game with the Wizards this season. If the Knicks were to trade for him, he'd be good insurance in the case Hartenstein signs elsewhere in free agency, as Gafford is signed through 2025-26.
As impressive as Achiuwa has been the past couple of games, his inconsistency has been a theme of his career. If the Knicks want to be better safe than sorry, there's no denying that Gafford would be a good addition.