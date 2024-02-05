Latest Quentin Grimes trade rumor should relieve Knicks fans
The Knicks have been fielding calls for Quentin Grimes.
Quentin Grimes is in a unique position with the New York Knicks. Less than two years ago, fans didn't want to see him traded to the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. He took Evan Fournier's starting spot a couple of months after that, but at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, he lost it to newcomer Donte DiVincenzo.
The 23-year-old will be eligible to sign an extension in the offseason. If he doesn't, he'll enter restricted free agency in 2025. The Athletic's Fred Katz reported in mid-January that the Knicks were "actively fielding offers" for Grimes (subscription required), who expressed frustration with his role. If New York doesn't plan on paying Grimes, the front office's next move could be a trade.
In his latest trade deadline intel drop, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that not only has New York expressed interest in P.J. Washington, but that when it comes to Grimes, the Knicks are being careful about who they're willing to swap the young guard for.
"It’s become clear the Knicks aren’t willing to part with Quentin Grimes unless New York is trading the young swingman for a perceived upgrade, sources said, as opposed to swapping him for a different back-of-the-rotation piece."- Jake Fischer, Yahoo Sports
Knicks are reportedly only willing to trade Quentin Grimes for "a perceived upgrade"
New York fans should have faith in the front office, so it isn't surprising that Leon Rose and Co. are being picky about who they let go of Grimes for. His three-point shot isn't as consistent as fans hoped it would be at this point, but when he's on the court, he's still one of the best defenders on the floor.
If the right star hits the trade market in the offseason, Grimes would be key in the Knicks getting a deal done. He's the kind of valuable young player that an opposing front office should seek in a trade, as well as draft assets.
New York won't get that star player before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but if the front office can get a solid off-the-bench piece to help the team in the playoffs, Grimes could be on the move in the coming days. Fischer added that the Hawks and Jazz are still interested in a trade for Grimes. Considering Dejounte Murray has a high price tag, perhaps Grimes will land in Utah if New York gets Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk.
If Grimes is on the roster past the deadline, that'd still be good news for Knicks fans. Just because he's having a down year doesn't mean he should be counted out! Who knows, he could end up coming up big in the playoffs.