2 Trade deadline moves that would boost Knicks, 2 they must avoid
The Knicks are on the rise leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline.
Trade to avoid: Losing Quentin Grimes
The Athletic's Fred Katz was the first to report on Jan. 16 that the Knicks are "actively fielding offers" for Grimes (subscription required). He lost his starting shooting guard job to Donte DiVincenzo after a few weeks of the 2023-24 season. Grimes' minutes have dipped from 29.9 last season to 19.8 this season.
Grimes has expressed frustrations about his reduced role. Between that and the fact he has one full year left on his current deal (he'll be eligible to sign an extension in the offseason), it makes sense why the Knicks are open to trading him. However, it's a move the front office should hold off on.
The 23-year-old is only in his third year in the league. Even though this season hasn't gone as hoped, it doesn't mean he's no longer of value. Outside of Anunoby, he's the team's best defender. He hasn't been productive from three, as he's shooting 36.9% this season, but that could change. His drop in confidence and the ongoing trade rumors could be affecting that.
Rather than trade him for a non-star before the deadline, the Knicks should hold off until the offseason to wait to see who's available. Grimes' trade value has dipped, but when it comes to a package for a star, he should still be an enticing young player for whichever team New York will be in negotiations with.
All of this is to say, don't write off Grimes yet.