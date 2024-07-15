Kyle Lowry's comment proves front office isn't solely focused on Villanova Knicks
The New York Knicks added another Villanova piece to the roster this offseason when they traded for Mikal Bridges. It was an unexpected move because of the Knicks' and Nets' relationship, but it made sense for New York.
Jalen Brunson and Bridges are the two Villanova Knicks starters, and Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart will come off the bench. Except for garbage time, there should always be a former Wildcat on the floor for New York.
The front office could've added another Villanova Knick to the roster in free agency, but apparently, they weren't interested. On Sunday at the American Century Championship, Lowry said New York "didn't want" him.
On Thursday, Lowry announced on his Instagram that he's staying in Philadelphia. The 38-year-old signed a one-year deal. He signed with the Sixers in the spring after the Hornets bought out his contract. He spent the past two-and-a-half seasons in Miami.
Kyle Lowry says Knicks didn't want him in free agency
New York has signed or traded for a former Villanova player in the last three offseasons. It started with Brunson in 2022, and that signing is the gift that keeps giving. On Friday, the star point guard did the organization a massive favor and signed a four-year, $156.5 million extension.
Last summer, the Knicks signed DiVincenzo to a four-year deal. A few months before that, they traded for Hart. Bridges was their next target.
The front office was initially critiqued for accumulating former Villanova stars, but each move has worked out significantly well. Bridges hasn't played in a game yet, but he's a perfect fit. He and OG Anunoby are the best defensive wing duo in the league. Bridges' chemistry with Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo will help, too.
If Lowry's statement is true, the Knicks passed on the former Wildcat. Would he have been open to playing in New York? There's reason to believe so. Is he happy staying in Philadelphia, his hometown? Yes.
The front office's mission isn't collecting every single former Villanova player. Leon Rose and Co. already have what they need. Sorry, Kyle!