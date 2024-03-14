Knicks make two minor roster moves ahead of matchup against Blazers
New York signed two players to 10-day contracts.
Vibes are high for the New York Knicks. The team is coming off a bounce-back win over the Sixers. OG Anunoby is back. There's a month left in the regular season. The only con is that the Knicks still await Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson's return.
New York signed Taj Gibson to several contracts this season to help the team stay afloat. Along with a non-guaranteed deal in December, he signed two 10-day contracts. Teams aren't allowed to sign players to three 10-day contracts, which paved the way for Gibson to sign with the Pistons.
With the Knicks preparing for a four-game road trip out West, the organization signed two players to 10-day deals. New York signed DaQuan Jeffries, a familiar face, to one deal and Mamadi Diakite, who spent time in Westchester this season, to another.
Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries and Mamadi Diakite to 10-day contracts
Jeffries has been around New York for a couple of years. He participated in 2022 training camp but unfortunately dealt with a concussion. Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of him, which he doesn't often do regarding non-rotation players. The 26-year-old guard/forward has appeared in 13 games this season for the Knicks.
As for Diakite, a six-foot-nine forward, he's played in seven games (three starts) for New York's G League affiliate. He averaged 12 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game in 30.5 minutes.
On Jan. 1, the Spurs signed Diakite to a two-way contract. He appeared in three games, averaging 4.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per contest. San Antonio waived Diakite at the beginning of March.
Since going undrafted in 2020, he's played for Milwaukee (where he won a ring in 2021), Oklahoma City, Cleveland, and San Antonio.
Jeffries and Diakite's 10-day deals will run through March 23, the Knicks' first game back in the city from their road trip.