Pistons sign beloved New York Knicks fan favorite to 10-day contract
He's ours!
The New York Knicks will always find a way to sign Taj Gibson, even if it's to a non-guaranteed deal or a 10-day contract. After Mitchell Robinson got hurt in December, New York brought Gibson back. The Knicks ended up waiving Gibson, who still made his way back to the organization on two 10-day deals.
If New York could sign Gibson to a third 10-day deal, you best believe it would've happened by now. The league prevents teams from signing players to three 10-day deals. After the second, the team has to either sign the player for the rest of the season or move on from them. Just because Gibson is out of 10 days with the Knicks doesn't mean he isn't allowed to sign a 10-day with another team, which is exactly what he did.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Detroit signed the 38-year-old to a 10-day.
Pistons sign Knicks fan favorite Taj Gibson to 10-day contract
Gibson last played with New York on Feb. 14. In nine minutes, he finished with one steal and one turnover with zero shot attempts. In the 16 games he played for the Knicks this season, he averaged 1.0 points and 1.8 rebounds.
At this stage in his career, Gibson is more of a veteran leader and a player who can step in when injuries are bogging down a team. Currently, Detroit's only injury is Quentin Grimes, who's still dealing with knee issues. Gibson's leadership will come in handy for young Pistons like Jalen Duren, James Wiseman, and even Isaiah Stewart.
New York will play Detroit one more time this season, but that game won't be until March 25. Gibson's current contract will be up by then, but he could always sign a second one. The Garden might not have seen the last of Gibson yet this season!