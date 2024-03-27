Knicks get surprise injury update ahead of showdown against Raptors
He's back!
110 days. That's how long it's been since Mitchell Robinson last played in a game for the New York Knicks. He underwent surgery on his ankle in December, which was supposed to keep him out for the rest of the season. With 11 games left to play in the regular season, Mitch is back.
Robinson was initially listed as inactive for Wednesday's game in Toronto. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he had been upgraded to questionable. Shortly after, Woj reported that the center is expected to play against the Raptors.
Last Wednesday in Denver, Robinson went through his first full practice. Fans knew he would return soon, but the news that he'll play in Canada was still unexpected. On Monday, Tom Thibodeau said Robinson still needed to be cleared by the medical staff. That already happened.
Mitchell Robinson set to return to Knicks lineup after ankle surgery
Thibodeau has repeatedly said that Robinson looks good. Videos of the center working out have been floating around on social media. As expected, Robinson was eager to return. His wish has been granted.
In an Instagram comment, Robinson said he wants to come off the bench. Thibodeau hinted that he'll likely be part of the second unit. Isaiah Hartenstein has been phenomenal in Robinson's absence, so much so that he will likely remain the starting center. Hartenstein's dealt with a nagging Achilles injury, but it no longer seems to be an issue. Having a healthy Hartenstein and Robinson, especially in the playoffs, is huge.
Robinson was having the best season of his career before he got hurt. In the 21 games he played at the start of 2023-24, he averaged 6.2 points and a career-best 10.3 rebounds per game. It should take him a few games to get used to playing again, but if he looks anything like he did at the beginning of the season, the rest of the league is in trouble.