Knicks starter is close to reaching historic mark (but there's one condition)
The New York Knicks had several homegrown players on their roster this time last year. Fans had no idea that within five months, that would change.
New York traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Toronto on Dec. 30 for OG Anunoby. In the blink of an eye, two homegrown stars were gone. Less than two months later, the Knicks traded Quentin Grimes to the Pistons as part of the Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks deal.
Imagine telling a New York fan in the summer of 2022 that the upcoming season would be Barrett, Quickley, and Grimes' last full season with the Knicks.
One player stands out when you look at New York's current roster. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Julius Randle are all great, but the Knicks didn't draft them.
Only Brunson and Randle were in New York two years ago, and Brunson hadn't played in his first game yet. The only starter who is a homegrown talent and has been around for the long haul is Mitchell Robinson.
Mitchell Robinson is the Knicks' longest-tenured player
New York selected Robinson with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He started in 19 games as a rookie (out of 66) and seven games (out of 61) in his second season. He secured the starting center job in 2020-21. Except for when he's missed time because of an injury, Robinson's been the Knicks' starting big man since.
With Isaiah Hartenstein gone, Robinson is back in his starting role. He underwent two ankle surgeries last season (one cut his postseason run short), and his status for the start of 2024-25 is uncertain. There has been some speculation about whether he'll be healthy or not. The team hasn't officially announced anything. Training camp will start in a few weeks, which will be telling.
As Robinson prepares for another season in New York, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post pointed out that the 26-year-old could become the longest-tenured Knick in team history since Allan Houston, but only if he finishes the season with the team.
Houston signed with the Knicks in 1996 and stayed with the team until he retired in 2005. As Bondy noted, Robinson is the longest-tenured draft pick since Charlie Ward, who played for New York from 1994-2003. Ward spent the first half of the 2003-04 season with the Spurs but finished the season with the Knicks. His career ended with the Rockets in 2004-05.
Knicks fans have watched Robinson grow up. So much has changed since he was drafted, like the completely new team around him.
Robinson has two full seasons on the four-year deal he signed with New York in 2022. If the Knicks realize they need a major upgrade at center before the 2025 deadline, Robinson could be traded. Or, he could remind people who he is by getting off to a hot start like he did in 2023-24.
Brunson is the face of the franchise, but let's not forget about the player who has been with New York through the ups and downs.