Knicks select explosive dunker in ESPN's updated 2024 NBA Mock Draft
Is this the route the Knicks should take?
Unlike last year, the New York Knicks have picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. The front office could trade away a couple of 2024 picks for a superstar, but as things currently stand, the organization has two first-round picks (one from Dallas). The other two first-round picks (via Washington and Detroit) won't convey this year.
New York has been linked to players like Jared McCain and Zach Edey in various mock drafts. Both of their teams, Duke and Purdue, advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. The con with McCain is that he's played well in the tournament, so he could be off the board by the time the Knicks make their pick.
After Sunday's games came to an end, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo updated their mock draft. With the No. 20 overall pick, Givony and Woo have the Knicks selecting Baylor's Yves Missi (subscription required). The forward/center averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in his first season, shooting 61.4% from the field.
The Bears cruised past the Round of 64 with a 92-67 win over Colgate. Missi finished with nine points (4-of-6), four rebounds, and one block in 16 minutes.
Things didn't go so swell for Baylor in the second round. The Bears were upset by Clemson, 72-64. Missi had an off night, as he finished with two points, four rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes. It's worth noting he was dealing with back issues.
The 19-year-old (he'll turn 20 in May) is known for his explosive dunks, but that isn't all he can do.
The seven-footer progressed in the second half of the 2023-24 season. Missi's improved his offensive game off the dribble, and he's a solid rim protector. He's a raw prospect but has a high ceiling. Missi could stay another year at Baylor to expand his game before he goes pro.
The Knicks are at risk of losing Isaiah Hartenstein to unrestricted free agency over the summer. Mitchell Robinson, who has been out with an ankle injury since December, is signed through 2025-26. Jericho Sims is the third-string center. Sims is athletic (like Missi) but has only shown flashes of what he can be.
Missi would be a good option if New York wants to bolster its frontcourt depth in the draft. He wouldn't step in and immediately be a rotation player, but after a season or two, he could be. There's no question that the talent and skill are there.
The Knicks selected Kevin McCullar Jr. with the No. 22 overall pick in the same mock draft. The Kansas guard missed the NCAA tournament because of a nagging knee injury, leaving the Jayhawks without their best player. Don't be surprised if New York walks away from the draft with either Missi (if he declares) or McCullar.