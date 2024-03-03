Knicks select star Duke guard in Bleacher Report's 2024 NBA Mock Draft
The Knicks have a knack for drafting Duke players.
The New York Knicks were without a pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but barring any trades, the team will have a few picks in 2024. This year's draft class is underwhelming, but the Knicks could walk away with a steal.
Mock drafts are becoming more common as June draws closer. Players will rise and fall down draft boards between now and then, especially after March Madness. One player who has stood out all season is Duke's Jared McCain. In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, the Knicks selected the 20-year-old shooting guard with the No. 20 overall pick.
McCain is in his first year at Duke, averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 46% from the field and 41.8% from three. As you can see, his shooting percentages stand out.
Knicks draft Duke guard Jared McCain in Bleacher Report 2024 mock draft
McCain's more than a shooter. He's a solid defender on and off the ball, a trait that will help him stand out to Tom Thibodeau.
One of the main weaknesses of McCain's game has to do with something he can't help: his size. The Knicks already know a thing or two about undersized guards and what happens when you count them out.
McCain isn't much of a facilitator, but that's an aspect of his game that's progressed throughout his first season of collegiate basketball.
If McCain's still on the board when New York makes its pick, and the front office decides to snag another Blue Devil, Knicks fans should be thrilled. His potential is through the roof. You can bet that McCain would be ecstatic, as he raved about playing in MSG in December.
Don't be surprised if McCain's projected to go higher than No. 20 after the NCAA Tournament. He and No. 10 Duke have three regular-season games to play before the ACC Tournament starts. From there, it'll be about surviving and advancing for the Blue Devils!