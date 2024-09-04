Knicks season overreaction isn't too far off from what Thibodeau could do
These aren't the New York Knicks from two years ago or even one year ago. The Knicks have the best team they've had in years. Their depth will be key as they hope to push past the second round of the playoffs, but they have one significant weakness.
Anytime an NBA starter gets hurt, a team is thrown off. There's one player New York almost can't afford to get injured. Now that Isaiah Hartenstein is gone, Mitchell Robinson is the starting center again, but his injury history is concerning. Behind Robinson on the depth chart are Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims.
Achiuwa isn't a conventional center, but he knows Tom Thibodeau's system. It wasn't a bad idea for New York to bring him back on a one-year deal, mainly because he could slide in as Robinson's replacement (at least temporarily) if the big man gets injured. Unfortunately, the reality is that there's a good chance Robinson won't come close to 82 games.
If the Knicks don't bring in another center (by either signing one or trading Achiuwa before the deadline), Tom Thibodeau could experiment with Julius Randle and/or OG Anunoby at the five. It's an idea that's been thrown around this summer by fans and the media.
Bleacher Report's overreaction for Knicks season is a bit of a stretch
In his latest piece, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale listed an overreaction for all 30 NBA teams and added a confidence meter. For the Knicks, Favale's overreaction is that Randle will "spend 33 percent or more of his minutes at center." His confidence meter in that prediction is 2.9 (out of 10).
"Randle has never logged more than 5 percent of his minutes in a single season at center since joining the New York Knicks in 2019. That's about to change, because it must. To what end it changes is debatable."
Favale's not wrong. Randle will likely play more than five percent of his minutes at center, but it's hard to envision him playing 33 percent. Given the lack of depth at the five, Thibodeau could be forced to "experiment" with Randle at center, especially if an injury happens. He's not the rim-protecting big man Thibs likes, but he's used to barreling down the lane toward the opposing center.
Thibodeau is known for his stubbornness. Fans might've seen Randle and Anunoby at the five last season if both stayed healthy. The head coach has shown more of a willingness to try new things in recent seasons. As Favale noted, Thibodeau will need to play Randle at center, but he won't do so for a third of the forward's minutes.