Knicks Schedule: Chance to avenge playoff loss and 9 other must-watch dates
Monday, Dec 23: Raptors at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Once A Knick Always A Knick couldn't be more true for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. They made their first return to MSG since last season's trade, but each visit will still be exciting. Fans will always love Barrett and Quickley.
Anunoby and Achiuwa will also get to play against their former team. Achiuwa tends to do well against teams he once played for, so this could be a big game for the backup Knicks center.
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Spurs at Knicks (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Even though this is the only Christmas Day game that isn't between rivals, watching basketball at MSG on the holiday is always special. The NBA wanted Victor Wembanyama to be part of that.
Jalen Brunson's career-high 61 points came against the Spurs last season in San Antonio. The Spurs won in overtime. New York and San Antonio haven't played since then. The Knicks need to take care of business at home with the world watching.
Friday, Jan. 10: Thunder at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
New York fans will have to wait until January for Isaiah Hartenstein to return to MSG for the first time since signing with the Thunder in free agency. He didn't want to leave the Knicks but couldn't turn down that money. He was only in the city for two years, but fans will welcome him back with open arms. Once the game starts, Hartenstein will be an enemy again.
Another storyline is two of the best point guards in the league competing against each other. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting last year and should be back on the ballot again next season, as should Brunson.
Playing the Thunder at this point in the season will give the Knicks a good idea of where they are.