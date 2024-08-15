Knicks Schedule: Chance to avenge playoff loss and 9 other must-watch dates
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Knicks at Sixers (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)
The Knicks' first group play game for the 2024 NBA Cup will be on the road. New York fans embarrassed Philadelphia in the playoffs last season by taking over Wells Fargo Center. As much as Sixers fans want to overpower Knicks fans, it won't be easy.
Joel Embiid ensured New York would forever despise him after his antics in the first-round playoff series last season. Guess who is back as the starting center for the Knicks? Mitchell Robinson. As long as Embiid doesn't try to hurt Robinson again, this will be the first of several fun matchups this season.
New York and Philadelphia should finish close in the standings, but much of that will depend on whether Embiid and Paul George can stay healthy.
Friday, Nov. 15: Nets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
The Knicks' second group play game will be against the Nets, and it's the only one that won't be televised. If you're wondering why you should care more than a little bit about this game, it's because of Bridges.
The matchup will be his first against his former team after the summer trade. Even before the trade, many Brooklyn fans called out Bridges for hanging out with his Villanova teammates. As much as those fans have said that Bridges "forced" his way out of Brooklyn, he didn't know a trade was coming.
Now that Bridges is finally on the right side of the "rivalry," this game will be a fun one. Oh, and there will be a special Knicks court since it's an NBA Cup game.
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Knicks at Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
At the beginning of 2024, Brunson played his first game in Dallas since signing with New York as a free agent in 2022. The Mavericks won, 128-124. Brunson won't directly admit it, but fans know he wants to put on a show at his old stomping grounds and lead his team to a win.
Dallas shocked everyone by making it to the 2023 NBA Finals. The Mavericks followed that up by a successful offseason that included trading for former Knicks guard Quentin Grimes. Even though he played against the Knicks last season with the Pistons, it'll be odd to see him in a Mavericks jersey.
Brunson versus Luka Doncic will always be must-watch television. It's hard to beat two old friends at the top of their game trading buckets.