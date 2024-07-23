Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek listed in The Athletic's Summer League awards
While New York Knicks fans wait for the front office to sign/trade for a center, they're enjoying the Tyler Kolek hype. For the first time in a long time, the Knicks are set at point guard with Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Kolek, and Cam Payne.
The 23-year-old impressed the Knicks during the pre-draft process, and somehow, he was still on the board in the second round of the 2024 draft. New York traded up to grab him, a move that the front office would do a hundred times over.
Summer League rarely indicates how a young player's career will go. Brunson has repeatedly criticized his performance in Vegas as a rookie. He's since gone on to be an All-NBA/All-Star, which is very rare for a second-round pick. It's too soon to know how Kolek's NBA career will pan out, but he's started it on the right foot.
Knicks fans aren't the only ones buying into the Kolek hype. The Athletic's Zach Harper dished out Summer League awards (subscription required), and his choice for best second-round pick was the former Marquette guard.
"Best Second-Round Pick Award: Tyler Kolek, Summer Knicks. He ran the show for the Summer Knicks and really moved the ball well. "- Zach Harper, The Athletic
The Athletic lists Knicks rookie Tyler Kolek as best second-round pick at Summer League
In Vegas, Kolek averaged 9.6 points and 7.0 assists per game in five contests, shooting 36% from the field and 31% from three.
He looked poised and confident, which has something to do with the four years he spent in college. His age might be why he fell down the draft board when he was projected to be a first-round pick. Unlike most other second-round picks, Kolek can make an immediate impact next season. Based on SNY's Ian Begley's latest report, the rookie's ahead of Payne.
"This is where things stand with the projected rotation coming out of Summer League: Rookie Tyler Kolek is currently the backup point guard, ahead of Payne, per people familiar with the matter"- Ian Begley, SNY
However, unless Tom Thibdoeau expands his nine-man rotation, Kolek and Payne will likely start the season out of the rotation.
Kolek might force Thibs' hand. Training camp and preseason will be key for the point guard. He's proven that he'll be ready to go if his number is called.