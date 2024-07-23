7 Knicks who are expected to start the season out of Thibodeau's rotation
The New York Knicks' offseason moves might not be over. With three months left until the start of the regular season, the front office is searching for another center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein. Tom Thibodeau's rotation should shift with another signing or trade.
The 66-year-old is notorious for his nine-man rotation. Based on the moves the Knicks have made to this point, that projected rotation is Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Jericho Sims.
Who will likely be outside of the rotation when the season starts?
7 Knicks who are expected to start 2024-25 out of Thibodeau's rotation
Keita Bates-Diop
When the Mikal Bridges trade was finalized, Keita Bates-Diop went from Brooklyn to Manhattan. The 28-year-old split the 2023-24 season with the Suns (39 games) and Nets (14 games). He averaged 1.6 points in his short stint across the river.
Bates-Diop has a connection with Thibodeau, as the Timberwolves drafted the power forward with the No. 48 pick in 2018. His familiarity with Thibodeau and vice versa could help his chances of getting meaningful minutes.
While the Knicks don't have a true backup power forward behind Julius Randle (and haven't since they traded Obi Toppin), Bates-Diop likely won't start the season in the rotation. Thibodeau is fine with playing Josh Hart at the four.
Bates-Diop could step in and impress if injuries bring him into the rotation, but hopefully, things don't come to that, as New York dealt with enough injuries in 2023-24.