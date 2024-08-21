Knicks rival front office member gives insight on Julius Randle's trade value
No, the New York Knicks aren't trying to trade Julius Randle. He became extension-eligible on Aug. 3, but there hasn't been a new deal. SNY's Ian Begley previously reported that it'd take a "major shift in thinking" for the two sides to agree to an extension.
On Aug. 16, Begley reported that "neither side is in a rush to get something done." If Randle were to sign an extension now, it'd mean he wouldn't be trade-eligible until after the trade deadline. Six months must pass before he can be traded if he signs a new deal.
Fred Katz of The Athletic has repeatedly reported that there has been zero indication that New York wants to trade Randle (subscription required). Even though there have been many questions about how he'll fit in alongside the other four starters, the Knicks value Randle. They always have.
In Katz's latest mailbag, one reader asked about Randle's trade value. Katz said he doesn't think another team values Randle like New York. He reached out to a rival front office member to ask how they view the forward (subscription required):
"I texted this question to someone who works in a rival team’s front office and received an answer I expected: 'Neutral, at best,' the person said."
Rival front office member says Knicks' Julius Randle has "neutral" trade value
Before New York shockingly traded for Mikal Bridges, far too many mock trades had the Knicks sending Randle to the Nets for the wing. You can argue that New York overpaid for Bridges with the slew of first-round picks, but Randle and Bridges aren't comparable. Why would the Knicks willingly give up one of their star players for a role player?
Randle missed a little less than half of the 2023-24 season with a dislocated shoulder, but he still earned an All-Star reserve spot. It's not like he's fallen off since Jalen Brunson's arrival. He's no longer the No. 1 option, but he's still Julius Randle. Brunson's made him better.
As Katz wrote, Randle requires such a specific fit, which could be why the rival front office member thinks his trade value is "neutral, at best." Even with his ongoing extension situation, the Knicks aren't willing to trade him for an unsuitable return. New York should hold off and see how the first half of the 2024-25 season goes.
None of this is to say that a Randle trade won't happen. Maybe one will come midseason. Or, maybe Randle will do so well that New York locks him in as a key piece of the future.