Knicks' reported trade interest in rival center could turn into disastrous move
The New York Knicks' worst fear entering 2024-25 came true before the team reported to training camp: Mitchell Robinson will be out until December or January. The starting center underwent his second ankle surgery of the season in May.
After Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Thunder in free agency, the Knicks explored center options before they re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, six-million deal. New York made the right move to bring Achiuwa back, but long before the Robinson news broke, there were concerns about the Knicks' depth at center.
Achiuwa or Jericho Sims will start on opening night unless New York makes a trade. The Knicks are in a tricky position as a team over the first tax apron. They can't receive more money than they send out.
There's reason to believe that the front office will evaluate how the start of the season goes before making a trade (if that's what they do). Maybe they'll call the Jazz again about Walker Kessler or contact the Hornets about Nick Richards. Those are two of a handful of players New York reportedly expressed interest in this summer.
What will Knicks do with Mitchell Robinson sidelined to start the season?
On Monday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that Isaiah Stewart is a player the Knicks have shown interest in (subscription required). Whether New York is still interested in Stewart is unknown.
Stewart averaged 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season for the Pistons. The 23-year-old has three full seasons left on his current contract, and that doesn't include his $15 million club option in 2027-28.
His biggest flaw from the Knicks' standpoint could be that he isn't a rim-protecting center. The whole point of a trade would be to address the void Robinson will leave. Stewart would struggle to do that.
If New York is seriously pondering a Stewart trade, a deal won't come without a sacrifice. A trade involving Stewart would require the Knicks to send more salary to the Pistons than they'd receive. Stewart will make $15 million in 2024-25. A Stewart/Robinson swap wouldn't work because Robinson will make $14.3 million next season.
To put it simply -- New York wouldn't get by trading for Stewart without sending Robinson (and he alone wouldn't be enough) to Detroit. So, the Knicks couldn't trade for Stewart and keep Robinson stashed away until he's ready to play again. Welcome to the world of the CBA.
New York reportedly shopped Robinson this summer, which Jake Fischer reported before free agency. The center isn't off-limits in trade talks. There are Robinson trades that would upgrade the roster, but one for Stewart wouldn't. If Stewart didn't work out in New York, it could be hard to trade him as he's under contract for the next few seasons.
Leon Rose knows better. The Knicks are between a rock and a hard place, but Rose has worked magic before. Let's see what happens.