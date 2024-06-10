Knicks News: New York selects Duke star in 2024 mock draft, free agent camp
The New York Knicks have three 2024 NBA Draft picks, and the front office will decide whether to keep them. ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported that the Knicks are exploring trades for their first-round picks, while SNY's Ian Begley reported that there is "internal concern" about the team's depth.
The Knicks have back-to-back first-round picks (Nos. 24 and 25). The top talent will be long off the board by then, but New York has had success with late first-round picks (i.e., Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes).
In the Associated Press's latest mock draft, John Marshall has the Knicks selecting Duke's Kyle Filipowski with the No. 24 pick. The forward/center averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in his second and final season as a Blue Devil. He shot 50.5% from the field and 34.8% from three on an average of 3.1 attempts per game.
" The sturdy 6-11 center may not be an elite rim protector nor a consistent 3-pointer shooter, but he has good footwork and plays hard. The Knicks had a solid run into the second round of the playoffs and Filipowski could be another piece to help push them deeper"- John Marshall, AP
If the six-foot-eleven New York native is still on the board when the team makes its pick, he's the kind of player the Knicks should be interested in. He has the tools to be a successful NBA player, and could have a significant role within a couple of years.
More Knicks news
- SNY's Ian Begley reported that guard Jarrett Culver will attend the Knicks' free agent camp on Monday. The 25-year-old has spent time with the Timberwolves, Grizzlies, and Hawks. In the G League this past season, he shot 38% from three.
- Tom Thibodeau will be the next guest on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart's "Roommates Show" podcast. Hart said they will be "cooking" Thibs for the whole episode. Get ready!
NBA news
- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Dan Hurley plans to decide whether to take the Lakers job on Monday. Hurley said he is "extremely impressed" after meeting with LA.
- Hall of Famer Chet Walker passed away at 84. He was a 13-time All-Star and won a title in 1967 with the Sixers.
- Luka Doncic was listed as questionable before Game 2 on Sunday with a chest contusion. Jason Kidd said it happened when Doncic took a charge or was diving for a loose ball in Game 1. He was upgraded to available before tip-off.