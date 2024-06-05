Knicks insider provides interesting peek into how New York is approaching draft
With the 2024 NBA Draft three weeks away, the New York Knicks have three picks (Nos. 24, 25, and 38). The front office can keep all three picks or trade one (or more) selections.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony (and Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer) reported that the Knicks are trying to trade their first-round picks. Given New York is pursuing a star, that makes sense. However, based on the latest report from SNY's Ian Begley, it's not a given that the Knicks will trade their first-rounders.
In Begley's mailbag, he reported that there's been "internal concern" about the team's depth, especially after the Knicks' second-round loss to the Pacers.
"In the aftermath of their Game 7 loss to the Pacers, there has been internal concern over the Knicks’ roster depth in the postseason (particularly against Indiana). So in some of these recent draft meetings, the focus has been on finding players who can bolster the back end of the roster."- Ian Begley, SNY
Knicks could decide to keep one (or both) 2024 first-round draft picks
A late first-round pick isn't all that valuable in what's been considered a weak draft class. Still, prospects like Zach Edey could be on the board. There's uncertainty around Isaiah Hartenstein's future, so the Knicks could use one of their first-round picks on a center.
Over the past year, New York traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes. The latter two, particularly Quickley, left a void on the bench that the Knicks couldn't fill. As the injuries piled up, Tom Thibodeau had to give playing time to players like Alec Burks and Jericho Sims, who had previously been out of the rotation.
It's reasonable to assume that the Knicks won't be that shorthanded again in 2024-25, but it's best to be prepared for all possibilities. New York hasn't had a first-round pick in the past two years, so its depth is especially lacking. A rookie(s) isn't going to get playing time in Thibodeau's system, but they'd get to develop in Westchester. The Knicks have had success with late first-round picks (like IQ) and second-round picks (like Mitchell Robinson) in recent years.
Maybe the right player will become available via trade before the draft, prompting the Knicks to trade one or more of their 2024 picks. Or, maybe Leon Rose will execute a draft-night trade. Or, New York will walk away from the draft with one or more rookies.