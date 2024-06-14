Knicks News: New York adds to Thibs' staff, star trade target could stay put
The 2024 offseason could feel like déjà vu. Donovan Mitchell could hit the trade market if he doesn't sign an extension. The New York Knicks still haven't cashed in their draft assets, so they could pursue the star guard if that happens.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that if Mitchell becomes available and the Knicks are interested, they won't be as aggressive as they were two summers ago. New York didn't want to send Utah three unprotected first-round picks, so Cleveland did.
The Cavaliers have one playoff series win to show for Mitchell's two years in Ohio. That fact alone has caused many to wonder if the 27-year-old will decline an extension. However, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently reported that many rival executives think Mitchell will stay put.
"Several rival executives believe Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension with Cleveland. The belief is Mitchell, who just completed his seventh season, will sign a max extension for at least the next three seasons, which would put him at 10 years of service and eligible for more money on his next contract due to CBA rules."- Michael Scotto, HoopsHype
Of course, that belief doesn't guarantee an extension. If Cleveland does have no choice but to listen to offers for him this summer, maybe New York won't be as interested as other teams.
More Knicks news
- ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks are "planning" to hire Maurice Cheeks as an assistant coach. The 67-year-old served as the head coach for the Trail Blazers, Sixers, and Pistons. He previously was an assistant on Billy Donovan's staff in Chicago.
- Tom Thibodeau was the latest guest on the "Roommates Show" podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Click here to watch the full episode.
- Brunson spoke with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, and he addressed Reggie Miller's recent comments. To watch the full interview, click here.
NBA news
- After Dallas' Game 3 loss to Boston on Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst ripped Luka Doncic for his lack of defensive intensity and his complaining about the officiating.
- Game 4 of the NBA Finals will be on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Celtics are one win away from securing their 18th championship.