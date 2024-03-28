Knicks News: Never-ending Mikal Bridges trade chatter, Mitchell Robinson returns
Donovan Mitchell and Mikal Bridges have never played for the New York Knicks. When their careers end, they may never have suited up for the Knicks, but that hasn't stopped fans from wishing.
Since being traded to Brooklyn, Bridges has yet to beat the team's crosstown rival. The Nets have been on a fast track to nowhere. Bridges is stuck for the time being, as he's signed through the 2025-26 season.
After the Knicks' most recent win over the Nets, fans once again dreamed about having Bridges suit up with his Villanova friends. Bobby Marks, who worked for Brooklyn for 20 years (dating back to the New Jersey days), has said he knows a Nets-Knicks trade will never happen. When he was there, the two teams never discussed any trade.
SNY's David Vertsberger wrote a piece about why acquiring Bridges would make New York a championship contender, which resparked the social media chatter. While Bridges would be much better as a role player on the Knicks than with the Nets as the No. 1 option, Sean Marks and Joe Tsai would never let that trade happen.
More Knicks news
- After a 50-game absence, Mitchell Robinson returned in Wednesday's 145-101 win over the Raptors. He scored eight points (3-of-3 shooting), two rebounds, and two blocks in 12 minutes.
- Miles McBride finished with a game-high 29 points in Toronto. He shot 9-of-14 from three, a career-high.
NBA news
- Less than four minutes into Wednesday's Warriors-Magic game, Draymond Green was ejected for arguing with official Ray Acosta. Golden State pulled out a 101-93 win without Green. The No. 10 Warriors have a 1.5-game lead over the No. 11 Rockets.
- The Hawks announced that Trae Young has progressed to the next step of his rehabilitation. He last played on Feb. 23 when he tore a ligament in a finger on his left hand. Young underwent surgery on Feb. 27. There isn't a timetable for his return.
- On Wednesday, the city of Alexandria announced that negotiations to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Virginia have ended.
- The Timberwolves signed T.J. Warren for the rest of the 2023-24 season. The forward is averaging 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in Minnesota.