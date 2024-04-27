Knicks News: Mitchell Robinson ankle optimism, CBB legend joins rival coaching staff
Hopefully, Mitch will play in Game 4.
The New York Knicks need Mitchell Robinson in Game 4, but he could miss it after he sat the second half of the team's Game 3 loss. Robinson was at the center of a couple of controversial Joel Embiid plays, including one in the first quarter where Embiid ripped Robinson's legs out from under him.
Robinson left Wells Fargo Center in a walking boot, but his teammates said the big man was in good spirits after the game.
"He was in his normal good mood,” Hartenstein said.- Ian Begley, via SNY
“He was doing well,” Miles McBride said."
New York had Friday off but will practice on Saturday. More regarding Robinson's status for Game 4 should come out today. If he doesn't play, expect Precious Achiuwa (and maybe even Jericho Sims) to fill in off the bench.
In other news, the Nets hired former Fab Five member and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard as an assistant coach. The Wolverines fired the 51-year-old after an 8-24 season in 2023-24. Howard spent six seasons with the Heat as an assistant coach before taking the Michigan job.
Earlier this week, Brooklyn introduced former Kings assistant Jordi Fernández as the organization's next head coach.
