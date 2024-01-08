Knicks News: Latest cut proves New York isn't done, Lakers snatch former player
The New York Knicks were forced to make a tough decision on Sunday, one that Tom Thibodeau had to dread the most. Taj Gibson and Ryan Arcidiacono's non-guaranteed contracts were set to become guaranteed at 5 p.m. New York opted to keep Arcidiacono and waive Gibson.
The Knicks now have 14 players on the roster, a sign that the front office plans to make another trade. New York is 4-0 since acquiring OG Anunoby, and is expected to eventually trade for a star. Whether that move comes before the deadline or in the offseason is still unknown. The Knicks could always make a smaller trade (or trades) in the meantime.
Another player that New York has waived this season, Dylan Windler, signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Saturday. The night before, he set the G League record for rebounds in a game (33) for Westchester.
Windler appeared in only three games for the Knicks this season.
More Knicks news
- NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed that New York is one of the teams interested in trading for Dejounte Murray (subscription required).
- Anunoby has a plus/minus of +85 since being traded to the Knicks, the best in franchise history through four games.
- On Saturday, Thibodeau was asked if he'd consider adding Gibson to his coaching staff when he retires, to which the coach said, "100 percent." Will that be Gibson's next move?
NBA news
- Over the weekend, the NBA reinstated Draymond Green after he was suspended for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.
- Chris Paul fractured his left hand and will undergo surgery this week. He'll be out for four to six weeks.
- The Raptors are expected to trade Pascal Siakam before the deadline, and the top two teams interested in him are the Pacers and Pistons.
