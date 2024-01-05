Frustrated young guard is ideal trade target for Knicks after bungling Quickley
It's still early, but the New York Knicks have looked like a different team with OG Anunoby. He's helped to make the offense more fluid, and of course, his defensive prowess has been a huge plus. New York's second unit hasn't looked the same without Immanuel Quickley, though, so the front office could make a trade before the deadline to bring in a bench scorer.
The Knicks could look into players like Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon, as both could be traded by their respective teams in the coming weeks.
After the latest report, there's another young Western Conference guard New York could pursue. Jason Dumas said that the "people around" Warriors' Moses Moody "are frustrated with the lack of a role and consistency."
The 21-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in an average of 18 minutes per game this season with Golden State. He's played in 31 of the Warriors' 34 games this season.
Should the Knicks consider a trade for guard Moses Moody?
Moses Moody has two more years left on his current contract. He's making $3.9 million and will make $5.8 million in 2024-25 before he's set to be a restricted free agent. He wouldn't cost much if New York wanted to trade for him.
The irony is that after the Knicks signed Donte DiVincenzo in free agency, Moody was expected to receive more playing time. Moody is averaging five more minutes per game so far this season, but clearly, he wants a more elevated role.
He won't have a say in where he's traded to (if the Warriors take that route), but it'd be interesting to know how Moody would feel about playing for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley averaged 24 minutes per game with New York this season before being traded, so Moody would likely see an uptick in minutes based on what he's used to. He'd be on a better team, too.
Moody's shooting 47.7% from the field but a career-low 33% from three. Still, he would be another source of scoring off the bench for the Knicks. He's a solid on-ball defender, too.
New York cannot fully replace the void that Quickley left behind, but Moody would be a good, cheap option.