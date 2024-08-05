Knicks News: Josh Hart's impressive NBA 2K25 feat, Julius Randle extension-eligible
NBA 2K25's official release date is next month, but the ratings are out. New York Knicks guard/forward (and whatever else Tom Thibodeau wants him to be) Josh Hart leads a special category.
Hart averaged 33.4 minutes per game this season, which technically didn't match his career-high of 33.5, but he played in a career-high 81 games. His role is to do a little bit of everything. He's the best rebounding guard in the NBA, as he averaged a career-best 8.3 boards per game last season. If there's a loose ball, Hart's all over it.
In 2K25's 'Hustle Rating' category, Hart leads the league with a 99. He's in the same company as Bill Russell and Dennis Rodman.
Hopefully, Hart is spending his offseason relaxing as much as possible. When the season starts, he'll return to being all over the place.
More Knicks news
- Julius Randle became eligible to sign an extension on Saturday. The most the Knicks can offer is a four-year, $181.5 million deal. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that there's been no indication that New York wants to trade Randle (subscription required). Katz expertly explained why extending Randle is easier said than done.
- Former Knicks guard Evan Fournier sounded off on France's men's basketball team after they lost to Germany.
- The Knicks' full preseason schedule isn't out, but one of the games is.
NBA news
- NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Warriors are still interested in trading for Lauri Markkanen (subscription required). However, Golden State isn't willing to send Brandin Podziemski to Utah.
- Stein also reported that teams will be interested in a Jarrett Allen trade before the 2025 deadline. He signed a three-year, $91 million extension a few days ago and will be eligible to be traded on Feb. 2.
- On Tuesday, Aug. 6, USA men's basketball team will play Brazil in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on Peacock.