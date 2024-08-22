Knicks News: Insider reveals more information about center workout, East prediction
The New York Knicks still have an open roster spot that they could use to add another big. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed they held a workout for Omer Yurtseven and other centers, but an agreement wasn't reached.
Yurtseven went undrafted in 2020 and signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Thunder. He signed with the Heat at the end of the 2020-21 season and re-signed with Miami in the offseason. Yurtseven spent the next two seasons with the Heat, but wasn't a regular contributor. He played 65 games.
Last summer, Yurtseven was a free agent and signed a contract with the Jazz. In Utah, he averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 48 contests (12 starts). He hit the free-agent market again this summer.
SNY's Ian Begley added more context to Stein's report:
As Begley noted, Yurtseven is close to agreeing to a deal with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basket EuroLeague.
In other Knicks news, ESPN predicted the 2024-25 win-loss records for every Eastern Conference team (subscription required). The outlet predicted New York would secure the No. 2 seed with a 53-29 record, eight games back from Boston (61-21). Philadelphia (52-30), Cleveland (50-32), Milwaukee (49-33), and Orlando (47-35) rounded out the top six.
More Knicks news
- New York's VP of basketball and strategic planning, Brock Aller, was included on The Athletic's NBA 40 under 40 list (subscription required).
- Ian Begley reported that Tyus Jones considered New York's offer in free agency, but the Knicks couldn't give him the same opportunity to start as the Suns. Jones signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with Phoenix after the Knicks signed Cam Payne.
- On Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. ET, the NBA will celebrate Kobe Bryant's career with a Nike Air Time stream. Jalen Brunson will be one of the hosts. You can watch live on the NBA App.
NBA news
- Warriors legend and Hall of Famer Alvin Attles passed away on Tuesday at the age of 87. He was part of the organization's relocation from Philadelphia to San Francisco.
- On the 'Club 520 Podcast' with Jeff Teague, Damian Lillard said the Trail Blazers would've won a title if LaMarcus Aldridge hadn't left Portland for San Antonio.
- On Wednesday, Shams Charania reported that the Suns waived forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell. Charania added that Phoenix is "high" on rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro, who will now have a greater chance of contributing next season.