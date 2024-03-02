Knicks News: Former player speaks from experience about Julius Randle's injury
Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27.
Julius Randle had already solidified his third All-Star honor, although it hadn't been announced yet. He was part of a surging New York Knicks team that started 2024 with a bang. That all changed in late January when he dislocated his shoulder late in the game against the Heat.
That was 35 days ago. Since then, Randle has been working to come back from the injury. Surgery hasn't been ruled out, but it's been reported that the star forward is expected to return before the end of the regular season. A few videos have shown him getting shots up, looking as if he's close to coming back.
Randle dealt with an ankle injury late in the 2022-23 regular season and re-aggravated the injury in the playoffs. He didn't look like the same player he had been. Luckily, his current injury didn't come late in the regular season or affect his lower body. Randle will still be dealing with discomfort when he returns, though.
Former Knick Channing Frye also had a dislocated shoulder during his playing days. He dislocated his shoulder when he played for the Suns in 2011 and missed only five games, avoiding surgery. He suffered a second dislocation at the end of the season, which required surgery.
In an interview with the New York Post, Frye gave some insight on how Randle's return will be.
"[Randle’s] is a very physical human being. And he draws fouls by putting that ball in their chest and moving them out of the way. When people chop down and you’re trying to go up, to rebuild those muscles that have been torn or damaged or whatever, it takes a while,” Frye said. “And every time that thing stretches out or gets pulled or yanked, it does not feel good."- Channing Frye, via New York Post
Frye emphasized the importance of rehab and said he believes it'll be worth it for Randle to return this season.
"This is the regular season. This is the playoffs. And the Knicks are good this year. Knicks are very good. I’d be rehabbing, too,” Frye said. “I would not have gotten surgery, either. Forget that. I think they have a puncher’s chance at making some noise."- Channing Frye, via New York Post
More Knicks news
- On Thursday, Tom Thibodeau said OG Anunoby had been cleared for on-court work but not contact. He had minor surgery on his elbow in early February.
- Randle was named the January winner of the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award. He was honored at the Knicks' game against the Warriors on Thursday.
NBA news
- LeBron James is nine points away from the 40,000 career points milestone. The Lakers play the Nuggets on Saturday night. James will become the first player in NBA history to hit 40K.
- On April 12, the Sixers will hold a ceremony to unveil an Allen Iverson sculpture on Legends Walk.